Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of Kura Oncology worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KURA. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $7,560,000. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 414,000 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $3,244,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $2,473,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KURA. BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $283,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,742,506 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. Kura Oncology Inc has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

