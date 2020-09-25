Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of Dynavax Technologies worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after buying an additional 3,044,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,049,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 809,934 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,904,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 689,170 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,328,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,766,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $473.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 372.34% and a negative net margin of 386.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,379.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

