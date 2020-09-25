Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,298 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 26.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMFG shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. Analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.