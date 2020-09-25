Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,456,301 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of Nabors Industries worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,239,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,329 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 53.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,563,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,010,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 228,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 493.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,709,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,421,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 35.8% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,616,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 426,153 shares in the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. AltaCorp Capital lowered Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.96.

NYSE NBR opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $167.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($26.40) by $11.95. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $535.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -78.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

