Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Jernigan Capital worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 152.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,143,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 690,404 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,073,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 899,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 76,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 104,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $398.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Jernigan Capital Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley cut Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jernigan Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

