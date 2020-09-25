Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,282 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,282 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of Phreesia worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Phreesia by 76.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 1,618.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 176.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In other Phreesia news, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 8,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $264,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $73,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,932 over the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.