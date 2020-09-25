Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 151,809 Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Red Rock Resorts worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 444.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $16.62 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.63 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 125,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,898,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 290,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $4,912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

