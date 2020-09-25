Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,387 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,387 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.28% of Lydall worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lydall by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Lydall by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lydall by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 69.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 60,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lydall in the second quarter worth about $1,814,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lydall alerts:

Lydall stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.02. Lydall, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. Lydall had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $146.16 million during the quarter.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.