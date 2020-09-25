Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 52,141 Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,378 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of Arch Coal worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 79.8% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 86.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the second quarter worth $301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 124.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 337,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 69.8% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Coal stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $691.11 million, a P/E ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 1.08. Arch Coal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.42.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arch Coal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

