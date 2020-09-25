Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 747 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of National Western Life Group worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 78.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $183.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $667.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.35. National Western Life Group Inc has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $298.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $216.02 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 14.94%.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.