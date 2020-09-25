BASIC (BASIC) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $10.28 million and $270,207.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00096492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00228617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.85 or 0.01460461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00199592 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,558,217,700 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic.

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

