BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

NYSE:BBAR opened at $2.63 on Friday. BBVA Banco Frances has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 12.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 87,179 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 665,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 23.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 335,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 63,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 62.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 127,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 16.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares in the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

