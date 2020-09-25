BeatzCoin (BTZC) Hits One Day Volume of $36.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $675,978.79 and $36.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001435 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002339 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00099633 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,831,297,249 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

