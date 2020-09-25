Beaxy (BXY) Market Cap Tops $833,039.53

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Beaxy has a market cap of $833,039.53 and approximately $2,868.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Beaxy token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043615 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.49 or 0.04649916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00058975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,076,563 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

