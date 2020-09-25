Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.60

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.60 and traded as low as $6.20. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 56,588 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 664.19% and a negative net margin of 1,574.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $89,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

