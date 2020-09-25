Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.3% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Microsoft stock opened at $203.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,537.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

