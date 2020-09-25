Bernzott Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,328 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 26,934 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $203.19 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,537.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.00 and a 200-day moving average of $189.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

