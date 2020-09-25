BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,181,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 84.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 421,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 344.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 418,694 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $13,443,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.