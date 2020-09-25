Biosyent (CVE:RX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.66

Biosyent Inc. (CVE:RX)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and traded as high as $6.85. Biosyent shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 1,583 shares.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Biosyent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.06.

Biosyent (CVE:RX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biosyent Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biosyent (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells various pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository designed to help healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

