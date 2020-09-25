BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of BioTelemetry worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 48.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 38.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BEAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

BEAT stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.