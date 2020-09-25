Bitblocks Reaches Market Cap of $392,576.25 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $392,576.25 and approximately $1,410.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00041855 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,662.95 or 1.00463773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001759 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00167045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 246,767,782 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

