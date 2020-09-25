BitCoen Price Up 0.2% This Week (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, BitCoen has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $46,274.18 and approximately $158.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.01226872 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,622.98 or 0.99548831 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

