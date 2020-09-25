Bitcoin SV Market Capitalization Tops $2.90 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $156.75 or 0.01462338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitkub, Indodax, Altcoin Trader and CoinBene. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.90 billion and approximately $486.58 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00101471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00230154 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00200263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009477 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,526,002 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader, Bitfinex, Coinsquare, Bithumb, Korbit, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, BX Thailand, OTCBTC, Hotbit, WazirX, HitBTC, CoinZest, Bitkub, Binance, Poloniex, OKEx, Koinex, CoinBene, Bittrex, MBAex, BigONE, Kucoin, DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinEx, YoBit, Huobi, Coinbit, Kraken, Coinsuper, IDAX, FCoin, SouthXchange, Bitbns, Bibox, Upbit, Bit-Z and Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

