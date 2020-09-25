BitcoinV Price Hits $0.0093 (BTCV)

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. BitcoinV has a market cap of $36,480.94 and approximately $296.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinV coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinV has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002533 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001651 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000788 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About BitcoinV

BitcoinV (BTCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,923,450 coins. BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415. BitcoinV’s official website is www.bitcoinv.org. BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinV

BitcoinV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinV using one of the exchanges listed above.

