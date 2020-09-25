Bitcore (BTX) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Bitcore has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $537.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Bit-Z and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,671.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.84 or 0.03259665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.02015584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00431802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00871440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011617 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00046752 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00513512 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,417,828 coins and its circulating supply is 17,916,869 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, QBTC, CoinExchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.