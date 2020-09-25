Bitrue Coin (BTR) One Day Volume Hits $609,988.00

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Bitrue Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $609,988.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043564 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.57 or 0.04599055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitrue Coin (CRYPTO:BTR) is a token. It launched on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin's total supply is 884,555,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,667,152 tokens. Bitrue Coin's official message board is medium.com/@bitrue. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitrue Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

