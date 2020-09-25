Bitrue Coin Market Cap Tops $3.33 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $609,988.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043564 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.57 or 0.04599055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Token Profile

Bitrue Coin (CRYPTO:BTR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 884,555,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,667,152 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com.

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.