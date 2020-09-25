BitSend (BSD) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. BitSend has a market cap of $103,556.93 and $328.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitSend has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00638617 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005640 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00030624 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $889.51 or 0.08343691 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000795 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 28,610,575 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.