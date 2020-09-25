Bitzeny Reaches Market Cap of $162,047.31 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $162,047.31 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00432098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

