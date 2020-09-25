BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Raised to $5.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from $5.00 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

NYSE BB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 418,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,834. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 75.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.74 million. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 580,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

