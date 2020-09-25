BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst (LON:BRLA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $317.46

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.46 and traded as low as $317.00. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst shares last traded at $320.00, with a volume of 20,377 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $124.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 317.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 308.24.

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Company Profile (LON:BRLA)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.