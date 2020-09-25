BMO Capital Markets Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $96.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.09.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -243.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

