BOMB 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $64,543.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One BOMB token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00006245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a market capitalization of $608,012.18 and approximately $64,543.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00041855 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,662.95 or 1.00463773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001759 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00167045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 918,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,303 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

