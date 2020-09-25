Bread Hits 1-Day Volume of $45,545.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and $45,545.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can now be bought for about $0.0766 or 0.00000715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $509.82 or 0.04755302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034192 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Bread Profile

BRD is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com .

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

