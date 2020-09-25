Brokerages Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.09 Million

Brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report sales of $72.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $72.38 million. Digi International posted sales of $64.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $278.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.90 million to $278.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $297.10 million, with estimates ranging from $294.29 million to $299.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of DGII opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $426.97 million, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. Digi International has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $72,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $609,413.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $345,997.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,192.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Digi International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Digi International by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Digi International by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Digi International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.