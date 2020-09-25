Brokerages Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 166,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.49. 20,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,844. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.