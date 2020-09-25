Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%.

PGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 49.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,706. The firm has a market cap of $277.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

