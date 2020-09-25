Brokerages Anticipate Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.72 Million

Analysts predict that Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will post $403.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $401.02 million and the highest is $406.10 million. Twilio posted sales of $295.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.59.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $3,912,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.85, for a total transaction of $767,066.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,243 shares of company stock worth $38,871,079 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $319,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $238.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of -88.62 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $288.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.57 and its 200 day moving average is $186.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.