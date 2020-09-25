Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Increased to $42.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $42.00 to $42.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. 73,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,543. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.9% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

