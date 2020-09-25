Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,543. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.9% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

