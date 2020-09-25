Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of NYSE BBU traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. 1,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,812. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 16.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 39,597 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 35.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 62.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 419,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.4% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 165,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

