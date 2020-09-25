CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.03

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.03 and traded as low as $18.50. CAE shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 771,897 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on CAE from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CAE from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.03.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$550.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$524.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 0.6576186 EPS for the current year.

About CAE (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

