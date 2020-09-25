Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Lowered to Tender at Cormark

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.18 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.15. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.80.

Shares of TSE:CFW traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,899. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.05.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$91.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

