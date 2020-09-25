California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,000 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Meritage Homes worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 282.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 64.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 64.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $102.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average is $71.88.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $623,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.