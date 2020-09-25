California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Crocs worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Crocs by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Crocs by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CL King cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

