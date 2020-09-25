California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Houlihan Lokey worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI opened at $56.18 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

