California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.65 Million Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of CVB Financial worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.61. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.07 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

