California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.81 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,886 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,570,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,581,000 after acquiring an additional 897,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after acquiring an additional 292,609 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 23.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,787,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after acquiring an additional 345,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $23.73 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

