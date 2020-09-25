California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 74,331 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LXP opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The business had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

