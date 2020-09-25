California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,254,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,176 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,892,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $13,120,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,780,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 798.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

